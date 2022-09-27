Several reportedly injured in avalanche on Mount Manaslu

Some people have been reportedly injured in an avalanche that occurred around 11:30 am on Mount Manaslu on Monday.

A helicopter has been deployed from Kathmandu to Samagaun in northern Gorkha to rescue climbers stranded in the avalanche that occurred between Camp 3 and 4, according to Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Summit Treks.

Yashoda Acharya, a government focal person for the expeditions on Mount Manaslu, said that although there have been reports of some injuries, the reports are yet to be ascertained.

A Kailash Air helicopter from Kathmandu has reached Samagaun to rescue climbers who have been stranded at the mountain due to the avalanche,” she said.

Acharya, stationed at Samagaun, said the weather condition at the Manaslu Base Camp is not clear which could hamper the rescue efforts.

The Department of Tourism confirmed the avalanche hit. Yuvaraj Khatiwada, director of the department, however, said that the department is yet to establish contact with officials at the incident site.

Mountaineer Purnima Shrestha, who was at the base camp for the Manaslu climb, informed that Sherpas from Camp 1 and Camp 2 are going to the incident site for search and rescue.

The Department of Tourism, until Friday, has issued 506 permits—505 to foreign climbers and one to a Nepali climber—from 58 different expedition teams to scale 15 mountains including three mountains above 8,000 metres during the autumn season.