Security stepped up outside Canadian High Commission following protest against temple attack

Security was stepped up outside the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi on Sunday as a group of Hindu Sikh Global Forum staged a protest near the place, opposing the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada.

The protestors who took to streets in the Chanakyapuri, were headed towards the Canadian Embassy, but were stopped by the police.

Those who staged the protest represented the coalition of Hindu and Sikh communities, marching together to show their displeasure at the recent attack, and have demanded stringent action against perpetrators of such incidents.

President of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, and a known social worker Jitender Shunty who was also part of the protest, raised concerns about such incidents, allegedly targeting the Hindu and Sikh communities.

He strongly objected to separatists ideology and said that, ”we are here to tell that we are all together, and a true Sikh wants the tricolor and our country to be respected always”.

Shunty said, “India’s Sikhs stand with India and do not support Khalistan.”

Meanwhile, there have been a series of incidents targeting Hindu temples in Canada, while the latest one took place in Brampton on November 4, which was heavily criticised.

Canadian Hindus had also recently held a massive rally against attacks by Khalistani extremists on temples, pressing Canadian politicians and law enforcement agencies not to give further support to Khalistanis.