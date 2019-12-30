China sentenced the doctor who claimed to be behind the world’s first gene-edited babies to three years in prison on Monday for illegal medical practice, state media reported. Two other researchers were also imprisoned along with him.

He Jiankui shocked the scientific community last year by announcing the birth of twins whose genes had allegedly been altered to confer immunity to HIV. He was also fined 3 million yuan ($429,559), the official Xinhua news agency said Monday.

According to the Associated Press, two other people received lesser sentences and fines. Zhang Renli was sentenced to two years in prison and fined 1 million yuan. Qin Jinzhou received an 18-month sentence, but with a two-year reprieve, and a 500,000 yuan fine.

He, the lead researcher, said 13 months ago that he had helped make the world’s first genetically edited babies, twin girls born in November 2018. The announcement sparked a global debate over the ethics of gene editing.

He also was involved in the birth of a third gene-edited baby.