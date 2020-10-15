Schools will start reopening in Uttarakhand in phases from next month. The Uttarakhand Cabinet today took a decision in this regard and announced it.

In the first phase, class 10 and 12 will resume operation from 1 November. In the next phase, new classes will be included. The Uttarakhand government had plans to restart school in September, but they had to withdraw the decision after facing opposition from parents and school management.

Cabinet minister Madan Kausik announced the decision after the cabinet meeting. Earlier this month, the Uttarakhand government started the process of reopening schools in the hill state. For this the government had asked its 13 district magistrates to send a report by interacting with academicians, parents, etc for resuming academic activities in the schools. The decision to resume classes for class 10 and 12 was taken after receiving reports from the 13 district magistrates.