Saudi Arabia to host talks between US, Ukraine to address conflict with Russia

Saudi Arabia is set to host high-level talks on Tuesday, bringing together the United States and Ukraine to discuss the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The talks, scheduled to take place in Jeddah, come after a heated exchange during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the White House on February 28, 2025, which strained relations between the two nations.

While Riyadh may seem like an unconventional venue for such critical discussions, Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has positioned itself as a neutral mediator with aspirations to broker peace.

The Kingdom has made significant strides in recent years to establish itself as a key player in global diplomacy, including offering itself as a potential venue for face-to-face talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced earlier on Friday that Jeddah, a port city located along the Red Sea, would be the location for these critical talks.

The decision to hold the discussions in Jeddah rather than Riyadh, the capital city where earlier Russia-US talks took place, remains unclear. However, the Saudi government reiterated its commitment to facilitating “a lasting peace to end the Ukrainian crisis.”

Ukraine’s delegation, led by President Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, will participate in the talks.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to lead the American team and meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Before the discussions, Sybiha had a “constructive call” with Rubio, emphasising the importance of securing a sustainable peace and ending the war as soon as possible.

The outcome of the talks in Jeddah could have significant implications for the three-year-old conflict and may shape the future of diplomatic efforts in the region.