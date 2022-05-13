Sanctions hurting West more than Russia, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Western countries were worse hit by the most severe sanctions imposed on Moscow in history for its action in Ukraine.

Russia has been imposed several sanctions by the Western countries after Putin sent troops into neighbouring Ukraine on February 24.

In a meeting on economic issues on Thursday, Putin noted that a number of countries are already encountering the threats of hunger and if the sanctions against Russia continue, the European Union (EU) may also encounter consequences that would be difficult to reverse.

“The blame for this entirely and completely rests with the elites of the Western countries who for the sake of preserving their global domination are ready to sacrifice the rest of the world,” the Russian leader stated, as per TASS news agency.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is causing global economic disruptions, impacting the security of global energy supply, fertilizer and food provision, and the functioning of global supply chains in general. The most vulnerable countries are affected most severely.

“In turn, Russia is confidently coping with external challenges,” he added.

The US, along with the G7 nations and European Union (EU) has imposed severe and immediate economic costs on Russia for its “atrocities in Ukraine, including in Bucha”.

On Sunday, the Group of Seven (G7) condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine which is placing global food security under severe strain.

They urged Russia to end its blockade and all other activities that further impede Ukrainian food production and exports in line with its international commitments.

“President Putin’s war against Ukraine is placing global food security under severe strain. Together with the United Nations, we call on Russia to end its blockade and all other activities that further impede Ukrainian food production and exports, in line with its international commitments,” read the G7 joint statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, three days after recognising the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as “independent republics”. The Russian Ministry of Defense maintains that the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. In response, Western nations imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.