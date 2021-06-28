With the rise in COVID-19 cases, South Africa will move to lockdown Level 4 for 14 days. The administration is taking stringent measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

Gatherings whether indoors or outdoors are prohibited, Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying.

“A curfew will be in place from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., and all non-essential establishments will need to close by 8 p.m.,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

He further said that restaurants will only be allowed to serve takeaways and nor will they permit people to eat in their premises.

Further, schools will start closing from June 30.

“Our priority is to break the chain of transmission by reducing person-to-person contact and thereby help flatten the curve,” President said.

As of Monday morning, South Africa has reported 1,928,897 Covid cases and 59,900 deaths.