Russian Defence Minister Shoigu conveys his concerns about ‘dirty bomb’ to Rajnath Singh

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and conveyed his concerns about the provocations by Ukraine on the possible use of a ‘dirty bomb’.

“On October 26, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Rajnath Singh discussed the situation in Ukraine. Sergei Shoigu conveyed his concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a ‘dirty bomb’,” tweeted Russian Embassy in India. Responding to Shoigu’s telephonic talks, Rajnath Singh tweeted, “He briefed me on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible provocations through the use of ‘dirty bomb’. I reiterated India’s position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict.”

Singh also pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity.

In the telephone conversation, both leaders discussed bilateral defence cooperation as well as the deteriorating situation in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in a briefing on radiation security threats by the chief of nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that it has information about the Kyiv regime’s planning to commit a provocation by exploding the so-called ‘dirty bomb’ or low-power nuclear warhead.

“The provocation is aimed at accusing Russia of using mass destruction weapons at the Ukrainian theatre of operations that would launch a powerful anti-Russian campaign in order to undermine the confidence in Moscow,” added a press release of Kirillov.

The Ministry of Defence has arranged to counter Ukraine’s possible provocations: the means and forces are alerted to operate amid radioactive contamination.

Meanwhile, the US and other Western officials have dismissed Moscow’s claim that Ukraine is planning to use a so-called dirty bomb as a Russian false-flag operation.

A “dirty bomb” is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials disseminated in an explosion.

The term is often used interchangeably with radiological dispersal device (RDD), a bomb where radioactive materials are used.

In a joint statement, the US, France and Britain — three of the other nuclear powers on the United Nations Security Council — said Sunday that Russia’s claims were “transparently false”.

They and Kyiv suspect that Russia might use a dirty bomb in a “false flag” attack, possibly to justify Moscow’s use of conventional nuclear weapons as it finds itself on the back foot in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Russia on Tuesday also flagged allegations to the UN Security Council that Ukraine is preparing to use a “dirty bomb” on its own territory.