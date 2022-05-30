Follow Us:
  1. Home / World / Russia promises stable gas supply to Serbia

Russia promises stable gas supply to Serbia

It added that the leaders reaffirmed their common position to strengthen the strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia.

IANS | Moscow | May 30, 2022 8:30 am

Russia promises stable gas supply to Serbia

(Photo: IANS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his country will continue to supply natural gas to Serbia uninterruptedly, during a phone call with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Putin made the announcement to supply natural gas to Serbia on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Russian President and Vucic discussed bilateral relations in detail, including “steps to expand mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation,” and exchanged views on the “situation in Ukraine and developments around Kosovo,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

It added that the leaders reaffirmed their common position to strengthen the strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Canada issues ban on entry for Putin, nearly 1000 Russian nationals
Putin to undergo cancer treatment, handover power to loyalist Nikolai Patruashev: Reports
Putin, UN chief meet to discuss Ukraine