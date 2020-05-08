Follow Us:
  1. Home / world / Russia President Putin-Donald Trump call focuses on Coronavirus, arms control, oil

Russia President Putin-Donald Trump call focuses on Coronavirus, arms control, oil

The two leaders discussed progress on defeating the coronavirus pandemic, with Trump reiterating that the United States is working hard to care for Americans at home and is also ready to provide assistance to any country in need, including Russia.

SNS Web | New Delhi | May 8, 2020 1:47 pm

Coronavirus pandemic

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: IANS)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday called for involving China in new arms control talks with Russia, telling Vladimir Putin that they need to avoid a “costly arms race,” according to the White House.

The White House said Trump spoke with Putin over the phone to commemorate and reflect upon the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

“President Trump reaffirmed that the United States is committed to effective arms control that includes not only Russia, but also China, and looks forward to future discussions to avoid a costly arms race, a statement further added.

 

“President Trump reiterated that the United States is working hard to care for Americans at home and is also ready to provide assistance to any country in need, including Russia,” the statement said.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

COVID-19: Pune-based museum makes winning bid for Azhar Ali's bat
In crisis lies India’s chance
'Restart economy to avoid bigger catastrophe': Rahul Gandhi to Govt amid COVID-19 crisis