Russia holds final rehearsal for V-Day parade

Russia has conducted the final rehearsal for this year’s Victory Day military parade to mark the 77th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

Around 11,000 people, 131 types of weapons and military equipment as well as 77 aeroplanes and helicopters took part in the dress rehearsal on Saturday, according to the Defence Ministry.

Moscow had held two night-time rehearsals on April 28 and May 4 for this year’s parade.

In total, military parades will be held on Monday in 28 Russian cities, involving almost 65,000 people, about 2,400 types of weapons and military equipment as well as more than 460 aircraft, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said last week.

The Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany was an integral part of World War II.

The Soviet Union lost roughly 27 million people, both soldiers and civilians, according to official statistics.