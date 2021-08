Russia has confirmed a record daily number of 815 deaths caused by Covid-19 infections, raising the nationwide death toll to 168,864, the official monitoring and response centre said on Friday.

Russia’s Covid-19 caseload grew by 22,277 to 6,557,068, while the number of recoveries increased by 19,368 to 5,848,340, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, registered 2,529 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,537,888.