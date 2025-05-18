RS Dy Chairman-led Indian delegation takes part in Pope Leo XIV’s solemn ceremony

An official delegation of the government of India comprising Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton on Sunday participated in the Solemn Ceremony marking the inauguration of the pontificate of Pope Leo XIV.

Harivansh attended the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City in Rome.

“The participation of the Indian delegation in this important global ecclesiastical event reflects India’s deep commitment to interfaith engagement, mutual respect among communities and diplomatic engagement with the Holy See,” Rajya Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended wishes to Pope Leo XIV and expressed India’s commitment to continued dialogue and engagement with the Holy See to further shared values.

He noted that Pope Leo XIV’s leadership of the Catholic Church comes at a moment of profound significance in advancing the ideals of peace, harmony, solidarity and service.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "I convey sincere felicitations and best wishes from the people of India to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. His leadership of the Catholic Church comes at a moment of profound significance in advancing the ideals of peace, harmony, solidarity and service. India remains committed to continued dialogue and engagement with the Holy See to further our shared values."

Pope Leo, born Robert Prevost in Chicago, was elected on May 8, becoming the first US-born Pope.