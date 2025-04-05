Rodeo accident claims budding bull rider, Dylan Grant

24-year-old, Wyoming-based, Dylan Grant suffered fatal injuries after being bucked off by a bull in the arena on Thursday. The tragic incident occurred during the second round of the Wharton County Youth Fair Xtreme Bulls. Soon, the medics rushed him into an ambulance as they tried to stabilise him. Following this, they used a helicopter to take him to a hospital in Houston.

Mourning the loss of the rising star, Wharton County Youth Fair shared a post on Facebook. Sharing the tragic news, they wrote, “There are no worthy words of sympathy at a time of such profound shock and sadness. Love and prayers to Dylan’s heartbroken family and friends from every single one of us.” Following this, several users penned their prayers as they offered strength to his family.



A user wrote, “Prayers for this young man’s family, friends, and rodeo family. May God give them peace and comfort.” Another penned, “Sending heartfelt condolences & prayers to Dylans’s family…we are saddened by such a devastating loss…May God, grant you peace, comfort, & strength…” Additionally, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association also shared a statement. They extended condolences to Grant’s family, friends and “the entire rodeo/bull riding community” as they remembered the young talent.

The rodeo community is one small family and bull riding is a small section of it. Dylan Grant was a significant part of the community and an ace bull rider. Hailing from Wyoming, Grant studied at the University of Wyoming. He competed for the University of Wyoming rodeo team. As revealed by the rodeo association, the 24-year-old clinched the bull riding title at the Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo.

Moreover, in 2018, he took home the bull riding championship at the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association state competition in Rock Springs. At the high-stakes challenge, Grant secured a combined score of 208.5 points. Additionally, at the 2022 Lamar rodeo, he was the only rider to record successful marks in two rounds achieving the win.