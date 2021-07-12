Rocket fire targeted the largest US base in eastern Syria, marking the latest in a string of recent attacks targeting the facility, according to the state news agency SANA.

The shelling on Sunday targeted the base located in the al-Omar oil field in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour, Xinhua news agency quoted SANA as saying.

The base has been targeted repeatedly by pro-Iran militias in the region.

On 7 July, the same facility was targeted by explosives-laden drones.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack on Sunday is believed to have been carried out by the pro-Iran militia in the western Euphrates River region in Deir al-Zour.

The UK-based watchdog group said there is no report on casualties yet.

A day earlier, an explosion targeted the Koniko gas factory where another US base is located in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour with no reports on losses, according to the Observatory.