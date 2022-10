The announcement for Sunak’s PMship came shortly after Liz Truss, the shortest-serving British PM tendered her resignation.

Rishi Sunak, UK’s youngest leader in modern history will address the country outside Downing St about 11.35 am before he begins building a new Cabinet in a bid to unite a fractious Tory party.

Sunak won the Tory leadership contest without a vote being cast after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out of the race, in a stunning turnaround from his loss to Liz Truss just weeks ago.