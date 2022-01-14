Rights of Afghan women, girls under attack: UN

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that the rights of Afghan women and girls are “under attack” and that they need the world body’s support and solidarity now more than ever.

In a statement on Thursday, the OCHA said that girls and women in the war-torn nation are deprived of basic rights and humanitarian organisations must aim to scale up assistance by providing food, healthcare, education, livelihood opportunities, and protection services, reports TOLO News.

According to the OCHA, 11.8 million women and girls need urgent humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

The statement came after a gathering of women activists in Kabul on Wednesday stayed awake all night and “lit candles for freedom”.

Reacting to the OCHA statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the allegations were baseless and “false information”.

In a tweet, Mujahid said that since the Taliban took over Afghanistan last August everyone’s rights have been protected, including women.

Also on Thursday, a report by the Human Rights Watch said that Afghanistan’s economic and humanitarian situation has been worsened after the Taliban’s return to power and that women and children are the biggest victims of the situation.

The report also expressed concern over Afghan journalists and activists being arrested and threatened by the Taliban.