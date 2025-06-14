Relationship between India-Bangladesh people cordial: BGMEA president Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu

Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), termed the relationship between India and Bangladesh people as “cordial”.

Babu highlighted the similarities between the culture of West Bengal and Bangladesh, due to which the relationship between both countries is “good”.

Advertisement

Mahmud Hasan Khan asserted that due to the regime change in both countries, the situation also changes. He said that sometimes the relationship of countries is cordial, sometimes one-sided love and sometimes it is a resentful situation.

Advertisement

Weighing on the “huge” business between India and Bangladesh, Mahmud Hasan Khan said the people of both countries will benefit if relationship is cordial.

“The relationship between Indian and Bangladeshi people is cordial. Especially in West Bengal and Bangladesh, we have some common cultural things, so the relationship is good. But the problem is that when the government changes on both sides, the situation also changes. Sometimes cordial, sometimes one-sided love and sometimes it is a resentful situation. It depends on the government in India or the government in Bangladesh…If the relations between the governments are cordial, it would be the best because both countries will benefit. Business between India and Bangladesh is huge”, he told ANI.

Meanwhile, addressing the issue of investment situation in the country, Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu praised the current government and said that it has taken some good initiatives in terms of banking reforms, especially, control of looting and mismanagement of the banking sector.

However, Babu asserted that the investors are waiting for the elected government in Bangladesh for investment and said that the business people of the country also want a “permanent” government.

“By definition, this government is interim. Everybody knows, for the time being, they have come after the situation of the July uprising and revolution (last year)…This government has taken some good initiatives in terms of banking reforms, especially, control of looting and mismanagement of the banking sector. But in terms of investment, investors or businesses are waiting for the elected government. We, business people, would like to have a permanent government. We would like to see who is coming in the future. Based on their policy and activities, investment will depend. In an interim government, investors do not want to invest”, Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu added.