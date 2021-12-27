Registration for teens’ vaccination to begin on Cowin App from Jan 1

Registration process for adolescents’ vaccination on Cowin App will begin from January 1, Cowin Platform Chief Dr R.S. Sharma said on Monday.

Eligible teens can register themselves on the Cowin app through their Aadhar Card and school IDs.

The registration process will begin from January 1 for teens using their Aadhar Card. He informed that those who do not have Aadhar Cards can register with their school IDs. One more option for the vaccine registration has been made available on the app. All options will be operational from January 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Saturday, had announced that the vaccination for children aged between 15 to 18 will start from January 3. “The decison to vaccinate children will not only strengthen our fight against Covid, it would also reduce the worries of parents whose children are going to schools,” he said while announcing the major decision.

Modi also announced booster dose for healthcare and frontline workers. As the elderly and the people with comorbidities are more vulnerable to serious illness from Omicron strain, the PM also announced a precaution dose for them.

Hyderabad based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech’s Covid vaccine Covaxin has been granted approval from Drug Controller General of India for emergency use for children aged between 12 and 18 years.

Earlier, Zydus Cadila’s three-dose DNA vaccine was allowed to be used on adults and children over the age of 12.