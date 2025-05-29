Ravi Shankar Prasad-led delegation heads to Denmark after presenting anti-terror stand in Italy

A nine-member parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad will depart for Denmark on Thursday after concluding a diplomatic outreach visit to Italy, where the team emphasised India’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism.

The all-party delegation includes Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), former Union Minister M.J. Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran, reflecting a broad political consensus on India’s foreign outreach efforts.

In Copenhagen, the Indian parliamentarians will highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India’s continuing battle against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The delegation will interact with Danish parliamentarians, political parties, members of the media, and the Indian diaspora to share the country’s position on global terror challenges.

During the Italy leg of the visit, the delegation engaged with key Italian leaders, think tanks, strategic experts, and news agencies to underline India’s zero-tolerance and ‘new normal’ policy toward Pakistan-facilitated cross-border terrorism.

The meetings included discussions with Stefania Craxi, Chairperson of the Italian Senate’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, who echoed India’s concerns and proposed stronger bilateral cooperation to address the global threat of terrorism.

“During our visit to Italy, my colleagues from the all-party delegation and I had the privilege of meeting Senator Stefania Craxi, Chair of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee. We apprised her of India’s firm stance against terrorism in all its forms, underscoring our zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism. Senator Craxi echoed our sentiments, emphasising the need for a unified global response to terrorism and proposing enhanced cooperation between India and Italy to tackle this pressing challenge,” Prasad posted.

The delegation also engaged with the Indian diaspora and highlighted India’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism. They appreciated the community for its valuable contributions and deep-rooted connections to India.