Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as the new President of Srilanka today.

Sri Lankan Parliament elected Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Island nation’s 9th president. After Gotbaya Rajapaksa was forced to resign following widespread protest over the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation.

73-year-old Ranil will finish former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s remaining term. Ranil succeeded Gotabaya Rajapaksa (8th President of Sri Lanka) who fled the country and resigned after a popular uprising against his government for mismanaging the economy.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo issued a statement hours after Ranil got elected as the new President of Sri Lanka.

The statement read that India will continue to be supportive of the Sri Lankan people’s quest for stability and economic recovery, through democratic means and values, established democratic institutions, and a constitutional framework.

Sri Lanka is facing the worst economic crisis in the country in 73 years.

Ranil is elected by the top members of parliament, but not by the people, and due to this thousands of Sri Lankans are staging a massive protest against the newly elected President.