Quad marks 20 years of cooperation, reaffirms commitment to peaceful, stable, prosperous Indo-Pacific

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of Quad cooperation, India, Australia, Japan, and the United States highlighted the grouping’s origins in the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. Emphasising the Quad’s evolution from a disaster relief collaboration to a strategic partnership, the four nations reaffirmed their shared vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

In a joint statement released by the Secretary of State of the United States of America and the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan, the group said, “Twenty years ago, in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, Australia, India, Japan, and the United States came together in service to the people of our region for the first time as the grouping now known as the Quad. The tsunami was one of the worst disasters in history, claiming the lives of nearly a quarter million people and displacing 1.7 million across 14 countries. Together, our four countries contributed over 40,000 emergency responders, working with other partners across the Indo-Pacific region to support millions of people affected by the catastrophe. We honor the memories of those no longer with us and recognise the survivors and the families of those who were lost.”

The statement added, “Our foundational commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief remains strong. We continue to work side-by-side to prepare for and respond quickly and effectively to disasters across the region. In 2024, our four countries collectively supported disaster preparedness and life-saving relief efforts across the Indo-Pacific, and we continue to build on those efforts to identify new ways to respond rapidly to humanitarian crises and disasters.”

The group further said that over the past 20 years, the Quad has evolved from an initial collaboration for disaster relief into a dynamic partnership committed to addressing the challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

“What began as an emergency response to a catastrophe has grown into a full-fledged partnership delivering positive outcomes for the people of our region. Quad countries now work together and with partners across the Indo-Pacific to address complex challenges, from fighting climate change, cancer, and pandemics, to bolstering quality infrastructure, maritime domain awareness, STEM education, counter-terrorism efforts, critical and emerging technologies, and cyber security. Since 2021, the Leaders of our four nations have met annually to drive the Quad’s positive contributions across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific,” the joint statement said.

The nations in the joint statement further said that as four partners, they share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable, and prosperous, underpinned by effective regional institutions. “We reaffirm our unwavering support for ASEAN’s centrality and unity as well as mainstreaming and implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. We respect Pacific-led regional architecture, foremost the Pacific Islands Forum. We are also steadfast in our support for the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the region’s premier organisation. The Quad is committed to working together in responding to the future needs of the region,” the statement said.

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient. The Quad’s origins date back to our collaboration in response to the December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

The first Quad Leaders’ Summit was held in virtual format in 2021. The second Quad Leaders’ Summit (first in-person) was held in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2021. The third Quad Leaders’ Summit was held virtually on March 3, 2022. The fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit (second in-person) was hosted by Japan on May 24, 2022. The fifth Quad Leaders’ Summit (third in-person) was held in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023.