QUAD foreign ministers meet in Washington; call for free, open Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterparts from the other three QUAD nations reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening a free and open Indo-Pacific where “sovereignty and territorial integrity are upheld and defended.”

The foreign ministers of India, Australia, Japan and the United States met in Washington soon after the inauguration of Donald Trump as the US President, reflecting the new US administration’s commitment to the four-nation grouping.

Mr Jaishankar was joined at the meeting by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japan Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong at the US Department of State on Tuesday night.

In a joint statement, the four Quad nations said they maintain their conviction that international law, economic opportunity, peace, stability, and security in all domains, including the maritime domain, underpin the development and prosperity of the peoples of the Indo-Pacific.

”We also strongly oppose any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion,” they said.

The four nations said they are committed to strengthening regional maritime, economic, and technology security in the face of increasing threats, as well as promoting reliable and resilient supply chains.

”We look forward to advancing the work of the Quad in the coming months and will meet together on a regular basis as we prepare for the next Quad Leaders’ Summit,” they added.

The next Quad Summit is scheduled to be held in India later this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host President Trump and the Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan.

Mr Jaishankar also shared a post on X about the Quad meeting and thanked Secretary of State Rubio for hosting the event and expressed his appreciation for the participation of the foreign ministers of Australia and Japan.

“Attended a productive Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting today in Washington DC. Thank @secrubio for hosting us and FMs @SenatorWong & Takeshi Iwaya for their participation. Significant that the Quad FMM took place within hours of the inauguration of the Trump Administration,” he wrote on X.

The meeting, Mr Jaishankar said, underlines the priority Quad has in the foreign policy of its member states. ”Our wide-ranging discussions addressed different dimensions of ensuring a free, open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” he added.

Mr Jaishankar highlighted the need for expanded collaboration, saying, “Agreed on the importance of thinking bigger, deepening the agenda and intensifying our collaboration. The meeting today sends a clear message that in an uncertain and volatile world, the Quad will continue to be a force for global good.”