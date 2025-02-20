Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was informed an hour ago that Russian forces had crossed the border with Ukraine from the Kursk region, the TASS news agency reported Wednesday.

“The most recent information that I was reported just an hour ago is that tonight the fighters of the 810th brigade crossed the border of the Russian Federation and Ukraine and entered the territory of the enemy,” Putin said, while answering journalists’ questions during a visit to a drone plant in St. Petersburg.

Advertisement

Russia’s army has been pushing back Ukrainian forces in Kursk region following their surprise cross-border attack in August 2024.

Advertisement

“The 810th Separate Guards Orders of Zhukov and Ushakov Marine Brigade fought in the most difficult sections of the front during the special military operation. In particular, the brigade’s fighters participated in the liberation of Mariupol, repelling the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhya region and worked in the island zone of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region.

“With the beginning of the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive in the Kursk region, the brigade’s units were transferred to the border areas, where they are still performing combat missions,” reported the state-owned Russian news agency.

“Thus, in early February it was reported that servicemen from the 11th separate airborne assault brigade, the 810th separate marine brigade, the Veterans and Arbat volunteer formations, as well as UAV operators from the Rubicon centre, the 40th separate marine brigade and the 177th separate marine regiment took part in repelling eight waves of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The head of state has repeatedly said that the fighters fighting in the Kursk direction are working coolly, competently, boldly,” the report added.