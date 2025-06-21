Privileged to be part of this celebration: Indian diaspora in UK celebrates Yoga Day

Marking the 11th International Day of Yoga, members of the Indian diaspora and local communities across the United Kingdom came together in large numbers to celebrate the ancient Indian practice that continues to unite people across cultures and borders.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” underscores the holistic connection between individual well-being and planetary health.

Advertisement

From iconic London landmarks to the serene campuses of Oxford and Cambridge, yoga mats were unrolled at various venues, drawing enthusiastic participation from people of all ages and backgrounds.

Advertisement

Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, highlighted the significance of this year’s celebrations, stating, “This year, under the special theme of International Yoga Day suggested by India, the focus was to take yoga to as many places as possible. Our cultural centre organised Yoga Day events across several locations in the UK, particularly in major university towns such as Oxford, Cambridge, and Southampton, in collaboration with many partners.”

In London, a large public yoga session was held in the heart of the city, where historic architecture offered a stunning backdrop to a vibrant display of unity and wellness. The event was open and free to all, attracting a wide spectrum of participants.

One resident shared their experience, saying, “We’re celebrating the 11th International Day of Yoga at a free event open to everyone here in London. It’s a magnificent day, with the city’s historic buildings providing a beautiful backdrop. It’s truly a privilege to be part of this celebration, to come together and practice yoga. I love yoga, and I believe everyone should try it.”

The Indian High Commission and its cultural wing also engaged with local yoga studios, community organisations, and universities to extend the reach of Yoga Day beyond metropolitan centres, ensuring inclusivity and broader participation.

As yoga continues to gain global popularity, the International Day of Yoga has become a cornerstone of India’s cultural diplomacy, promoting health, harmony, and shared humanity.