Prince Charles is now King Charles, proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch

King Charles-III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England on Saturday after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday.

King Charles Philip Arthur George paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and spoke of the “great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty.”

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me. In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world,” King said soon after being proclaimed Britain’s new monarch at the Accession Council at St James’s Palace in London.

Dressed in a formal black tuxedo, Charles, 73, has been proclaimed the new King of England. With the new development, his wife Camillas Parker Bowles will now be England’s Queen consort.

On Friday, Charles, the longest heir to the throne, Camilla arrived at Buckingham Palace in London and met mourners, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace was swarmed with waves of mourners held back by barriers as Charles met the crowds.

The royal dignitary received a warm reception as he passed the crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace.

Charles was offered bouquets of flowers and even a kiss on the cheek as he shook hands with those who had gathered to see him arrive.

He was by his mother’s side at her beloved Scottish Highlands home as her health deteriorated, and returned to the capital to hold his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Born on November 14, 1948, he was the first child of Elizabeth and Philip, then the princess and prince. At the age of 19, he formally became the Prince of Wales on July 1, 1969.

He married Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981, and became the first royal heir since 1660 to marry an English woman.

In August 1996, Diana and Charles went their separate ways and got legally divorced.

After Diana’s demise in a car accident, Charles remarried Camilla Parker Bowles in April 2005. Soon, the couple got the royal title of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.