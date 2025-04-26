President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Pope Francis

President Droupadi Murmu, who was in the Vatican City to attend the state funeral of Pope Francis, on Friday, paid homage to the late pontiff.

The President’s X handle, in a post, wrote, “President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to His Holiness Pope Francis at the Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City.”

Earlier in the day, President Murmu, along with the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, arrived in the Vatican City to participate in the state funeral of Pope Francis.

The delegation also includes the Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian, and Deputy Speaker of the Goa Assembly, Joshua De Souza.

Pope Francis passed away on April 21 at the age of 88.

During her visit, President Murmu will represent India at the State funeral and offer condolences on behalf of the government and the people of India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday.

The President will attend the Mass funeral on April 26 at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City, which is expected to be attended by several global leaders and dignitaries, as per the MEA statement.

The Vatican on Thursday said at least 130 foreign delegations had confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis’ funeral, including 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs.

Heads of state and royals who have confirmed their attendance include US President Donald Trump, UK’s Prince William, French President Emmanuel Macron, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Following Pope Francis’ death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, saying that the Pope’s affection for the people of India would always be remembered.

“Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-around development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace,” the Prime Minister said.