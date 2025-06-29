Police probe forced conversion complaint in Dausa

Police are investigating a complaint lodged with the Dausa Kotwali in connection with an alleged attempt at forced conversion in a house on Sunday.

Suspecting a forced conversion of three women at a house located on Ganeshpura Road in Dausa, some vigilantes alerted RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionaries, who rushed to the scene and called the police. Circle Officer Ravi Prakash and SHO Kotwali Sudhir Upadhyaya also rushed to the house.

Police were informed that three women had been lured for conversion by some missionaries. However, two or three organisers present there refuted the allegation, stating that they gather every Sunday for a weekly prayer meeting attended by local residents.

A written complaint was lodged with the Dausa Kotwali police station in this regard, and an investigation is underway, the police said.