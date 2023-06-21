“PM Modi’s creative seed developed into tree”: Indian diaspora ahead of Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters

The Yoga Day event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Headquarters in New York will see participation from President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, actor Richard Gere and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Also participating in the event will be digital evangelist Vala Afshar, award-winning storyteller Jay Shetty, Indian chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna and Grammy award winner Ricky Kej. The function will also be attended by personalities and influencers from all walks of life including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artists, spiritual leaders, and yoga practitioners, among others.

People from more than 180 countries will be joining the PM for the Yoga Day programme.

Meanwhile, ahead of the PM Modi-led Yoga event, there were chants of ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ at UN Headquarters lawns in New York.

The Prime Minister is presently on his maiden state visit to the United States, during which he will lead celebrations of International Yoga Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York today.

“At around 5:30 pm IST, I will participate in the Yoga program which is being organised at the headquarters of the United Nations. The coming together of more than 180 countries on India’s call is historic. When the proposal for Yoga Day came to the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, it was supported by a record number of countries,” PM Modi said in a video message on Wednesday morning.

Speaking about the ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’, PM Modi said, “The ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’ has made the Yoga Day events more special this year. Its idea is based on the interrelationship between the idea of yoga and the expanse of the ocean.”

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family’.It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along. Like every time, this time too programs related to yoga will be organised in every corner of the country.