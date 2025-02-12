PM Modi meets UN Secretary-General on AI Action Summit sidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Paris on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit.

“Happy to have met UN Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres in Paris,” PM Modi said on X.

In his remarks at the summit, Guterres said that the leaders must prevent a world of AI “haves” and “have-nots”.

“A growing concentration of AI capabilities risks deepening geopolitical divides. We must prevent a world of AI “haves” and “have-nots”. AI must bridge the gap between developed and developing countries – not widen it,” he said in a post on X.

PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The week-long summit culminated in a High-Level Segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

In his remarks at the summit, Prime Minister noted that the world was at the dawn of the AI age where this technology was fast writing the code for humanity and re-shaping our polity, economy, security and society.

Emphasizing that AI was very different from other technological milestones in human history in terms of impact, he called for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that uphold shared values, address risks and build trust.

He said that governance was not just about managing risks but also about promoting innovation and deploying it for the global good.

In this regard, he suggested ensuring access to AI for all, especially the Global South.

He called for democratizing technology and its people-centric applications so that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals becomes a reality.

Alluding to the success of India-France sustainability partnership through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, PM Modi stated that it was only natural that the two countries were joining hands to forge an innovation partnership for a smart and responsible future.

Prime Minister highlighted India’s success in building a Digital Public Infrastructure for its 1.4 billion citizens based on open and accessible technology.

Talking about India’s AI Mission, PM noted that India, considering its diversity, was building its own Large Language Model for AI. He underlined that India was ready to share its experience to ensure that the benefits of AI reach everyone. Prime Minister announced that India will be hosting the next AI Summit.

The High-Level Segment commenced with a dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on February 10, bringing together Heads of State and Government, leaders of international organizations, CEOs of major AI companies and other distinguished participants.