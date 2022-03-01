PM Modi holds talks with Romanian counterpart, expresses anguish over humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, Prime Minister of Romania where he thanked his counterpart for facilitating the evacuation of Indian citizens through Romania without visas and also expressed his anguish at the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

“The Prime Minister thanked H.E. Mr Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca for the assistance provided by Romania in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine over the past few days. He particularly appreciated Romania’s gesture in allowing Indian citizens to enter Romania without visas, and for permitting special evacuation flights from India,” said the PMO in its statement.

“The Prime Minister also expressed his anguish at the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, and reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue. Prime Minister Modi also stressed upon the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations,” the statement said.

PM Modi also informed Ciuca about the deployment of Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation as special envoy to Romania to oversee the evacuation efforts of Indian citizens over the next few days in coordination with the local authorities.

Notably, tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated when on February 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of Ukraine breakaway region following which Western Nations have toughened sanctions against the country.