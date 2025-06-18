PM Modi Continues Diplomatic Push at G7 Summit, Meets World Leaders at Summit Sidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Canada time) continued meeting world leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening global partnerships.

The meetings reflect India’s growing influence on the global stage and its efforts to deepen bilateral ties with key nations.

During his meeting with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, PM Modi stated: “Fully agree with you, PM Giorgia Meloni. India’s friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people.”

The two leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas such as trade, innovation, and culture, building on the strong historical ties between India and Italy.

PM Modi also met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa. He described the discussions as “fruitful” and “productive,” respectively. These meetings highlight India’s commitment to strengthening ties with the European Union and exploring areas of mutual interest.

After meeting Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, PM Modi noted:”Insightful deliberations with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the G7 Summit in Canada. India and Japan remain committed to further deepening bilateral ties across various sectors.”

The meeting underscores the strong partnership between India and Japan, with both nations working together on issues such as trade, security, and innovation.

On meeting President Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Lula of Brazil, Modi said: “Outstanding conversations with two dear friends……We are unwavering in our commitment to speaking about issues that matter to the Global South. We are equally determined to do whatever it takes to build a better tomorrow for the coming generations.”

Later, PM Modi said: “Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability.”