PM addresses opening of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children Hospital, Fiji

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the opening of Shri Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Fiji and called the hospital a ‘symbol of traditional relationship’ between the two nations.

PM informed the people that Fiji is a region where Heart-related problems has become a challenge. This hospital will be a medium to give thousands of children suffering from heart disease a new life. Every child will get a world-class treatment as well as free-of-charge surgeries.

On the occasion, PM appreciated the initiative of the Fiji Prime Minister as well as the Shri Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister of Fiji, Frank Bainimarama, PM Modi congratulated and thanked the Prime Minister of Fiji and the people of Fiji for the hospital.

In the video available at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting youtube channel, PM Modi address the nation and said “It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with this launch event of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital in Fiji. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister of Fiji and the people of Fiji for this.”

“This is a symbol of our traditional relationship and another chapter in the shared journey of India-Fiji. I am told, Children’s Heart Hospital is the first Children’s Heart Hospital not only in Fiji but in the entire South Pacific region,” PM Narendra Modi added.

He said that for a region, where heart-related diseases are a major challenge, this hospital will be a way of giving new life to thousands of children.

“I consider it my great fortune that I got the constant blessings of Sathya Sai Baba and am getting them even today. Sathya Sai Baba freed spiritualism from rituals and linked it with people’s welfare. India-Fiji relations are based on mutual respect and strong people to people ties.”

The Prime Minister continued to dwell on the depth of the relationship between the two countries. He said despite the vast ocean separating the two countries, our culture has kept us connected and our relations are based on mutual respect and strong people to people ties. He acknowledged the privilege of India getting opportunities to contribute in the socio-economic development of Fiji.

Prime Minister Modi greeted Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama of Fiji on his birthday today and expressed the hope that under his leadership, the relationship between the two countries will continue to get stronger.