Nepal plane crash: 18 killed as Sourya Airlines plane veers off runway during takeoff

In a tragic incident, 18 people were killed after a Sourya Airlines plane crashed while taking off at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu on Wednesday,

The aircraft, a CRJ7 with registration number 9NAME, was en route from Kathmandu to Pokhara with 19 people on board, including crew members. According to airport authorities, the plane veered to the right during takeoff and crashed on the eastern side of the runway.

“CRJ7 (Reg-9NAME) of Sourya Airlines took off from Kathmandu at 11:11 am local time during the flight to Pokhara, turned right and crashed at a place on the east side of the runway. It is reported that the fire was brought under control and the rescue work was started immediately. The dead bodies of 18 people were recovered and 1 injured person was rescued and taken to the hospital,” said a spokesperson from Tribhuvan International Airport.

Emergency response teams, including police and firefighters, swiftly responded to the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance.