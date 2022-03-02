In phone call, PM Modi discusses Ukraine situation with French President, stresses respect for territorial integrity, sovereignty of all states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

According to a release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), both the leaders also shared their concerns over continuing hostilities and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

He stressed India’s belief that respect for international law, the UN Charter, and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states underpin the contemporary world order, said the release.

PM Modi welcomed the talks between the two parties and stressed the importance of ensuring free and uninterrupted humanitarian access and smooth movement of all people.

Prime Minister Modi also briefed Macron about India’s efforts to evacuate its citizens from the conflict areas and to send urgent relief supplies, including medicines for the affected populations, the release added.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla reveal that all Indian nationals have left Kyiv and nearly 60 percent of Indians in Ukraine have left the country so far.

The seventh flight carrying 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Mumbai from Romania’s Bucharest as part of Operation Ganga on Tuesday.