The Philippines on Tuesday announced an ease in its COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, although the curbs will remain in force in densely populated urban areas such as Manila and Cebu along with the Laguna province.

The strict lockdown measures which were put in place due to COVID-19 pandemic will continue for a total of 16 million Filipinos until May 31, which includes 13 million habitants in the metropolitan area of Manila, [residential spokesperson Harry Roque told the media.

Roque said that the extension of the strict lockdown measures in these areas would be slightly modified May 15 onwards and some sectors will be allowed to operate with a cap of 50 per cent of its total capacity in an effort to revive the economy, reports Efe news.

In a televised address, President Rodrigo Duterte said, “We cannot afford a second or third wave of the coronavirus”.

So far, the Philippines has confirmed 11,086 infections including 726 deaths and 2,000 recovered patients.

Duterte took the decision of extending the lockdown in several regions of the country upon recommendation of a group of experts on the COVID-19 response, as they warned that lifting the restrictions so soon could lead to a second wave of infections.

On March 17, Duterte ordered strict quarantine measures for the entire island of Luzon – the biggest and most populous in the country with 57 million inhabitants, including the capital Manila – until April 12.

Earlier, Duterte had ordered police officers to shoot those who violate the strict quarantine imposed in the country over the deadly virus.

The closure of much of the country, including Manila, and strict quarantine and confinement regulations have prevented millions who subsist day by day in the capital’s poorest neighbourhoods from finding a way to earn a living.

The Duterte government had extended the lockdown for the third time since March 17 after it had announced strict restrictions in the entire region of Luzon which has a population of around 57 million that accounts for more than half of the country’s population.

The lockdown was imposed on March 15 in Manila and it would be in effect until May 31, meaning a total restriction in the capital for 78 days.

However gradual easing on restrictions on the Luzon island is set to begin from Friday whereas other provincial islands in central and southern Philippines began relaxation in curbs May 1 onwards.

Public transport – with half of its capacity – has resumed in these areas while the majority of establishments and shopping malls with high sanitization measures have reopened.

The Philippine economy contracted 0.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 amid the strict lockdown measures, making it the first drop since 1998, while 2 million Filipinos have so far lost their jobs.

With over 158,000 tests so far- many fewer than other countries –Philippines reported a slump in the rate of infection in recent weeks with 150-300 cases recorded per day, as per a news agency report.