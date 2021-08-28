Peru’s Congress green-lights cabinet nominated by President

Peru’s Congress has granted a vote of confidence to a new cabinet nominated by President Pedro Castillo following two days of debate.

With 73 votes in favour, 50 against and no abstentions, lawmakers on Friday put an end to the political uncertainty in the country, in which opposition lawmakers called for the removal of several ministers, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I thank the Congress of Peru for granting the vote of confidence,” Castillo tweeted, urging legislators to seek consensus to “govern together with the people and for the development of public policies of a social nature”.

Castillo took office in July after defeating a right-wing rival in a hard-fought presidential runoff.

He announced a series of reforms, including drafting a new Constitution.

Over the past five years, Peru has been roiled by political crises resulting from recurring clashes between Congress and the executive branch.