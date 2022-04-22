Follow Us:
Passenger movements at S’pore’s Changi Airport exceed 1mn in March

IANS | Singapore | April 22, 2022 4:22 pm

Singapore’s Changi Airport announced that ut handled 1.14 million passenger movements in March 2022, the first time to exceed the one-million level since March 2020.

This was 20.3 per cent of March 2019’s traffic, Xinhua news agency quoted the airport as saying in its latest monthly e-magazine Changi Journeys.

For the first quarter of this year, aircraft movements reached 36,200 with 2.56 million passenger movements registered, which is 15.6 per cent of pre-Covid levels, it said.

In the first quarter, the top five passenger markets were Australia, India, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

Airfreight movements totaled 458,000 tonnes during the first three months of 2022 to reach 93 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

The top five air cargo markets for the quarter were the Chinese mainland, Australia, Hong Kong, the US and Japan.

