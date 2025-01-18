Parliament Session from Jan 31, Budget on Feb 1

The Parliament’s Budget Session is set to be held from January 31 to April 4 — in two parts, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table the Budget for the eight consecutive time on February 1.

According to provisional calendar released by Lok Sabha Secratariat, the session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses of the Parliament — Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey.

Taking to X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote: “The Hon’ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu ji on the recommendation of the Government of India, has approved summoning both Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2025 from 31st January, 2025 to 4th April 2025 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business).”

He mentioned that President Murmu will address the joint sitting of both Houses on January 31 at 11 a.m. in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

“Union Budget 2025-26 to be presented on 1st February, 2025 in the Lok Sabha. Both Houses may adjourn for a recess on 13th February, 2025 to meet again on 10th March, 2025 to examine & report on the Demands for Grants of various Ministries/Departments,” Rijiju wrote.

The first part of the Budget Session will have nine sittings from January 31 to February 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, while Finance Minister Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on the Budget.

After a break to examine the Budget proposals, the Parliament session will resume on March 10 during which discussions on demands for grants of various ministries will be held.

The entire budget session will have 27 sittings, and it will conclude on April 4.

FM Sitharaman in July last year, weeks after the formation of the new government at the Centre, presented her seventh Budget.

She then broke late Morarji Desai’s record of presenting six consecutive Budgets.

FM Sitharaman, a key ministerial figure in the Union Cabinet, had earlier served as junior minister in PM Modi-led government between 2014 and 2017. She has been the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs from May to November 2014, and then was the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry from May 2014 to September 2017.

Later, she was elevated to senior posts in the Union Cabinet.

Sitharaman was the Defence Minister in the first PM Modi-led Cabinet during the Balakot surgical strikes of 2019.

She got the charge of Finance Ministry in 2019 in Modi 2.0 Cabinet and has been the Finance Minister since then.