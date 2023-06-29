Paris: Protests intensify after teenager shot dead by police

Unrest continued in France for a second night and security forces remained deployed to avoid untoward situations following the death of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly shot dead by police a traffic stop, reported CNN.

According to French authorities, the incident sparked violent protests in many Paris suburbs overnight on Tuesday, which resulted in 24 police officers getting injuries and the arson of 40 cars. Anticipating rioting to continue into a second evening, over 2,000 police officers were mobilised on Wednesday.

The teenager, identified as Nal, was killed after being stopped for a traffic violation in the Paris suburb town of Nanterre on Tuesday, and the officer who is accused of shooting him was taken to jail.

Nanterre prosecutor’s office told CNN that the officer will remain in custody for an additional 24 hours so that prosecutors can question him.

French President Emmanuel Macron termed the fatal shooting of the youth as “unjustifiable.” The boy was in a Mercedes car with two others at the time of the incident, the prosecutors said.

Macron spoke to journalists in Marseille and said, “Nothing, nothing justifies the death of a young man.”

“I would like to express the emotion of the entire nation at the death of young Nael, and give his family of our solidarity and the affection of the nation,” said Macron adding, “We need calm for justice to carry out its work. And we need calm everywhere because the situation we can’t allow the situation to worsen,” as per CNN.

The 17-year-old was declared dead at 9:15 am (local time) “following at least one gunshot shout wound and in spite of the intervention of emergency medics, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office said.

According to the statement, one passenger in the car was detained and then released, while the other, who is thought to have fled the scene, is still missing.

The prosecutor’s office has asked for a toxicology report, along with other tests including an autopsy.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin took to his Twitter to inform that the event is being investigated by the national police.

He said, “Following the death of a young driver in Nanterre, who was being checked by two police officers, the IGPN has launched an investigation to shed light on the circumstances of this tragedy.”

Earlier, Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez told CNN affiliate BFMTV in an interview that the officer fired when the teenager refused to follow police instructions.

“This vehicle made a first refusal to comply, then it was blocked in the flow of traffic where there was a new control attempt by the two police officers,” he said. “At that time the driver, who had first turned off the engine, restarted the vehicle, then left. It was in this context that the policeman used his firearm.”

Irked by the teenager’s death, protesters took to the streets in Nanterre. Images show firefighters extinguishing a burning car during the protests.

Celebrities and some politicians too raised disgust, concern and outrage at the shooting.

Star PSG player and French men’s national football team captain Kylian Mbappe tweeted “I am hurting for my France. An unacceptable situation.”

Actor Omar Sy, star of the film “The Intouchables” and the “Lupin” TV show, tweeted, “I hope that justice worthy of the name will honour the memory of this child,” CNN reported.