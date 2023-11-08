Palestinian teenager kills Israeli police officer in Jerusalem

Amidst the ongoing month-long conflict, a 20-year-old Israeli border police officer died on Monday after sustaining serious wounds after he was stabbed in Jerusalem.

A 16-year-old Palestinian kid who lived in East Jerusalem stabbed her before being shot and killed. The incident also resulted in injuries to another officer.

Elisheva Rose, Sgt. The Wall Street Journal stated that Georgian Ida Lubin was attacked when she was on patrol in Jerusalem’s Old City. She was critically hurt during the attack, and she eventually passed away.

According to the Atlanta Jewish Times, she moved to Israel in 2021 from her native country of the United States, Dunwoody, a northern Atlanta suburb. As part of her Army duties, she enlisted in the Israel Border Police in 2022. She was called a “lone soldier” and lived alone in Israel without her family.

The goal of Israel’s ground forces is to eliminate the Palestinian organization Hamas, which is in charge of the terror strikes on October 7. 28 people were detained by the forces throughout the course of the night, 11 of whom were suspected of having links to Hamas. Additionally, a weapons depot that had explosive materials and gas cylinders was demolished by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“Tonight, the security forces mapped the home of the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack in Jerusalem,” the IDF wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “During the activity, suspects threw stones and threw Molotov cocktails at the forces who responded by shooting, injuries were detected.”

Since Hamas’s first cross-border assault on October 7, there have allegedly been 1,400 Israeli deaths, at least 340 of which have been Israeli troops. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, nearly 10,000 Palestinians have died as a result of Israel’s retaliatory bombings, with a large proportion of the casualties being women and children.