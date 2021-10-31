Palestine extends state of emergency

Palestine has extended its coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month despite a decrease in fresh cases and fatalities.

In a decree issued by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the state of emergency was extended effective immediately from Saturday so as to combat the spread of the virus, Xinhua news agency reported citing state media.

The state of emergency was first issued in March 2020 after the discovery of the first cases of coronavirus in the Palestinian territories and has been extended or re-declared every month since then.

According to the state media report, Abbas called on the competent authorities to take all necessary measures to confront the risks resulting from coronavirus, protect public health, and achieve security and stability.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that there were seven new Covid fatalities and 210 cases in the in the last 24 hours.

The statement said that there has been a significant drop in fatalities and new cases in recent days compared with the last few weeks.