Pakistan’s NSA to visit Kabul after border tension

Moeed Yusuf, the National Security Advisor (NSA) of Pakistan, will visit Kabul soon as tensions have risen along the Durand Line, the de facto border between the two countries.

It was decided during a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Thursday that NSA Yusuf would visit Afghanistan amid tensions along the Durand Line.

A meeting of the Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC), presided over by Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, took the decision, according to an official statement, the report said.

No date for the NSA’s visit was announced during the meeting. However, an official told the Pakistani media that the visit would probably take place on January 17-18.

Meanwhile, Asad Qaiser said that the world must not abandon the people of Afghanistan in their time of need. He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan offers enormous opportunities not only to the Afghan people but also to Pakistan in terms of access to Central Asian countries for greater trade and connectivity.

In the meantime, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman of the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan, and the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, have called for engagement from both sides to discuss the issue.

However, on Thursday, Inter-Services Public Relations of Pakistan (ISPR) Director, Major General Gen Babar Iftikhar, stated that the fencing of the Durand Line would continue as planned, adding that the fencing was 94 per cent complete.