Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf requests Islamabad court’s acting chief justice to expedite hearings in 190 million pound case

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) requested the acting chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to expedite hearings on petitions requesting the suspension of sentences that have been awarded to PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the 190 million pound corruption case, Dawn reported.

Dozens of PTI workers and assembly members held a protest to demand the release of Imran Khan. PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, along with Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Barrister Ali Zafar, Latif Khosa, Shibli Faraz, Aliya Hamza, and others, demanded an end to what he termed Imran Khan’s unjust incarceration.

The PTI leaders ended their protest after Aleema Khan reached there, vowing to return next week when the hearing is expected to be scheduled. PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said the acting chief justice had assured them that the case would be scheduled next week, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, the investigation team came to Adiala Jail from Lahore to carry out a polygraph test of Imran Khan, linked to nine cases lodged against him on May 9, 2023. However, he did not undergo the test, citing a constitutional provision under which one cannot be compelled to testify.

Earlier on May 15, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan denied any deal over former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s case, saying that political issues must be settled through talks instead of clandestine pacts, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking outside Parliament House, Gohar Ali Khan said that “no deal has been made” with any quarter regarding Imran Khan’s case. He further said that all negotiations should remain confidential and constitutional.

When asked about reports that Imran Khan had agreed to hold talks with the government, the PTI chairman said he had relayed the Pakistan Prime Minister’s invitation but would not share details regarding the discussions held at Adiala jail.

He emphasised that genuine progress in national politics relied on discretion and sincerity and warned against media sensationalism. He said, “Political matters must be resolved through talks.”