Pakistan: Restrictions imposed on night travel on key highways in Balochistan

Amid growing unrest in Pakistan’s Balochistan, the provincial government has imposed a ban on night-time travel across several key national highways.

According to a notification issued by deputy commissioners (DCs), the restriction applied to public transport, prohibiting travel from 6 pm to 6 am, according to media reports.

Advertisement

The ban covers several significant highways, including the Quetta-Taftan Road, Loralai-Dera Ghazi Khan Road, Sibi Road, Coastal Highway, and Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan Road.

Advertisement

The restriction comes after at least six people were injured in a suicide blast near a rally of Pakistan’s Balochistan National Party (BNP) on Saturday in the Mastung district of Balochistan, Pakistan’s leading newspaper, The Express Tribune, reported.

Condemning the attack, BNP chief Ahktar Mengal described it as a failed attempt to make the protest unsuccessful once again.

Meanwhile, the protest of the BNP demanding the release of arrested Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders continued on Sunday, after the provincial government’s talks with the party failed to reach a solution.

Over 250 activists of the BNP were also arrested during the rally that was leading the peaceful long march to Quetta against the illegal detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and activists.

BNP organised the rally from Wadh to Quetta against the illegal detention of BYC leaders and activists, including Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen Baloch, amid the police crackdown.