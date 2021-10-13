Pakistan reports 1,021 new Covid cases, 21 more deaths

Pakistan reported 1,021 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC, a department leading campaign against the pandemic, said that the country has conducted 19,997,075 tests so far, confirming overall 1,260,669 cases, including 1,191,425 recoveries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of active cases has dropped to 41,070 who are under treatment in different hospitals across the country, including 2,257 those who are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 21 people on Tuesday, raising the overall death toll to 28,173.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases, with 463,703 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 436,720 confirmed cases.