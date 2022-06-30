Pakistan rejects reports linking Udaipur murder

Pakistan has rejected Indian media reports insinuating that the murder of a Hindu tailor in Udaipur city was somewhow linked to Islamabad.

The Foreign Office (FO) here issued a statement in response to reports appearing in a segment of the Indian media regarding investigations into the murder case, Samaa TV reported.

“We have seen reports in a segment of the Indian media referring to investigations into the murder case in Udaipur, mischievously seeking to link the accused individuals, Indian nationals, to an organization in Pakistan,” the FO was quoted as saying.

“We categorically reject any such insinuations, which are typical of the BJP-RSS ‘Hindutva’ driven Indian regime’s attempts at maligning Pakistan including by externalizing their internal issues through pointing of fingers towards Pakistan. Such malicious attempts will not succeed in misleading the people, either in India or abroad.”

In a gut-wrenching incident on Tuesday, a tailor was hacked to death in broad daylight inside his shop on a crowded street in Udaipur for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media over her controversial remarks against the Prophet.

Two persons, who allegedly posted a video claiming responsibility for the killing, have been arrested.