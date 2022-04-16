Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif accuses Imran Khan of selling state gifts worth PKR 140 mln

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday accused the former premier Imran Khan of selling gifts received during foreign visits, reported local media.

“I can confirm you that Imran Khan took gifts worth Rs 140 million from Toshakhana (state depository) and sold them in Dubai,” ARY News quoted Sharif as saying, who further added that the valuable state gifts included diamond jewellery, bracelets and watches.

Sharif’s remarks came in response to a question regarding a petition filed in the Islamabad High Court seeking details of the Toshakhana. The then PM Imran Khan had refused to reveal the details of the depository of the state gifts, citing provisions of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, reported Geo News.

However, the former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry refuted the premier’s claims, saying he is “throwing dirt on Imran Khan”.

Chaudhry further advised the premier to avoid superficial gossip and focus on national issues, according to the media outlet.

Notably, according to Pakistan’s law, gifts received by the head of the state from another state or country have to be deposited in the Toshakhana. In the event the head of the state wishes to keep the gift, the payment equal to its value, which is decided through an auction, has to be paid to the state exchequer.

Meanwhile, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appealed to the overseas Pakistanis to donate money to PTI in order to topple the “foreign-backed” government headed by Shehbaz Sharif.

Khan alleged that with the help of the US, a corrupt government has overtaken Pakistan and therefore he wants the country to hold fresh elections where Pakistani citizens can decide on their future.