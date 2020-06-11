Shehbaz Sharif, President of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to his party’s spokesperson on Thursday.

Sharif, 69, a cancer survivor, was currently isolating at home, Geo News quoted spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb as saying, adding that the Leader of Opposition was following his doctors’ advice on how to fight the infection.

While speaking to Geo Pakistan, PML-N representative Ata Tarar revealed that Shehbaz, also the brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, had himself tested for COVID-19 after showing mild symptoms of the infection.

He said that the result of the test came back positive on Wednesday evening.

Earlier this month, a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench had granted pre-arrest bail till June 17 to Shehbaz.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal also had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

PML-N spokesperson Aurangzeb and her mother had also contracted the virus.

In March, Sharif had returned to Islamabad from London where he spent the last four months with his ailing brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Last year, Shehbaz stepped down as Public Account Committee chief and nominated his party’s MNA from Sheikhupura Rana Tanvir Hussain as his replacement.

In 2018, NAB Lahore had arrested Shahbaz Sharif in Aashyana company case.

Four other members of the K-P Assembly, Faisal Zeb Khan, Salahuddin Khan, Zeenat Bibi, and Jamshed Khan, also tested positive for the virus in the previous week.

The nationwide tally currently stands at 117,172 and the virus has claimed at least 2,317 lives in the country.