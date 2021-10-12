Pakistan lags India in Digital Quality of Life

Pakistan was ranked among the worst countries in Digital Quality of Life (DQL) Index 2021, slipping 14 places since last year and standing at the 97th spot among 110 countries, The Express Tribune reported.

The DQL survey was conducted by cyber security company Surfshark which evaluates countries based on a set of five fundamental digital wellbeing pillars — internet affordability, internet quality, electronic infrastructure, electronic security and electronic government.

The study shows that Pakistan is lagging behind India and Iran in DQL but performing better than Bangladesh.

The third annual edition of the DQL ranks Pakistan 97th among 110 countries and covering 90 per cent of the global population, according to an official statement.

Internet affordability and internet quality in Pakistan have been ranked at 66th and 74th on DQL Index, respectively, the report said.

However, out of 110 countries Pakistan stood at 106th spot in e-infrastructure, 98th in e-security and 85th in e-government.

Overall, Pakistan has demonstrated one of the most significant downfalls compared to DQL 2020, dropping from 83rd to 97th.

The study found that the country’s internet affordability has decreased by 14 per cent and is now around 50 per cent worse than the global average.

The country ranks 66th for internet affordability and is surpassed by India and Iran.

At the moment, people in Pakistan have to work more than four hours to afford the cheapest broadband package.